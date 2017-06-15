Research and Markets - Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2017-2021 with Cisco Jasper, AT&T, Microsoft, Airbiquity & Bright Box Dominating

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive connected car platform market to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021

Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is rental companies adopting the connected car platform to attract customers. Connected car technologies are being adopted by the retail customers as well as the rental players. Additionally, emerging markets are witnessing a wider adoption of connected car technologies through rental players.



According to the report, one driver in the market is automotive OEM push for embedded connectivity in BRIC nations to drive revenue growth. The embedded connectivity market is dominated by developed countries like Europe and the US. The main advantage of embedded connectivity is the reliability of its data due to its 24x7 connected environment. The same is not true for tethered and smartphone integration solutions where the connectivity of the device depends on the user.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cyber security breach issues to negatively impact technology adoption. Automotive telematics applications in in-vehicle information systems use wireless communication systems that are prone to hacking and theft of information. Nowadays, these modern systems offer Internet connectivity combined with real-time updates and information. Hence, the access to such information provides an opening for the breach of information and the threat of malicious software.



Key vendors



Cisco Jasper

AT&T

Microsoft

Airbiquity

Bright Box

Other prominent vendors



AppDirect

Altran

Harman International

Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)

LG Electronics

NNG

Otonomo

TomTom

QNX

Qualcomm



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by service types



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sqjlb/global_automotive

