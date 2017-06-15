sprite-preloader
7,697 Euro		-0,075
-0,96 %
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,446
7,665
14:01
15.06.2017 | 13:21
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 15

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY

SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF SHARES TO SPOUSE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL3,469 options exercised
£6.9271,667 options sold
£NIL1,802 shares transferred
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

3,469 options exercised
1,667 shares sold
1,802 shares transferred

£6.927 (options sold)
£NIL (shares transferred)
e)Date of the transaction
2017-06-14
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
LINDSEY JANE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH BOB MACDONALD
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION FROM SPOUSE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL1,802 shares acquired
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

1,802 shares acquired


£NIL (shares acquired)
e)Date of the transaction
2017-06-14
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

