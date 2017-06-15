WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF NIL COST LTIP SHARE OPTIONS NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY



SIMULTANEOUS TRANSFER OF SHARES TO SPOUSE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 3,469 options exercised £6.927 1,667 options sold £NIL 1,802 shares transferred d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



3,469 options exercised

1,667 shares sold

1,802 shares transferred



£6.927 (options sold)

£NIL (shares transferred) e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-14 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them