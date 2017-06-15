Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV: EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sample results from Harvest Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest") due diligence visit to the Cerro Cascaron gold-silver project ("Project") in Chihuahua, Mexico. Harvest will have the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by incurring certain exploration expenditures, making cash and share payments and delivering a 43-101 compliant feasibility study.

Harvest's geological consultant, Mr. David Bent, P. Geo. visited a large area of the Project and took nine rock samples from both the main vein field and the recently discovered La Cascarita target, a silver-rich breccia structure located five kilometres west of the currently defined main gold field. The rock sample results support previous sample values taken by Evrim.

A sample from the Serpiente Dorada vein, part of the main vein field, assayed 826 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, supporting Evrim's high-grade sample of 1,670 g/t gold. Six other samples from the main vein field also assayed significant gold grades of between 0.251 g/t and 38.0 g/t gold.

Sampling at La Cascarita returned highly anomalous polymetallic values, with sample D504728 returning 2.72 g/t gold, 1,170 g/t silver and 1.02% zinc; sample D504727 returned 0.067 g/t gold; 331 g/t silver and 1.63% lead from the lip of a breccia structure that is estimated to be over three metres in width.

Evrim's President and CEO Paddy Nicol commented, "The results of Harvest Gold's sampling at Cerro Cascaron supports the work completed by Evrim over the past eighteen months. We look forward to working with Harvest on the Phase I program, designed to identify multiple drill targets for a minimum 3,000 metre diamond drill program in the fall of 2017."

The fully funded Phase 1 Field Program developed by Harvest Gold and Evrim is scheduled to begin shortly and will require approximately two months with a budget of approximately $225,000. Evrim's knowledgeable and experienced field crews will operate this program. The program will include the opening of two historic adits, detailed mapping, sampling and prospecting on the main vein field and at La Cascarita, and a well altered and currently unexplored eastern extension of the vein field that lies across a river valley.

Cerro Cascaron rock chip sample results:

Company Sample No. Prospect Width (m) Au ppm Ag ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm Cu ppm Ba ppm EVRIM D278841 San Pedro 1.00 19 72.6 23.8 43 33.5 200 Harvest D504720 San Pedro 0.40 38 197 25.7 37 25 200 Harvest D504721 San Pedro 1.20 3.5 28.7 11.2 36 11.4 200 EVRIM D278820 La Carabina 0.90 0.534 3.55 113.5 76 39.8 930 Harvest D504722 La Carabina 1.00 0.377 2.03 113.5 107 18.6 950 EVRIM D-504430 Bandera 0.80 0.468 34.5 280 263 148.5 300 Harvest D504723 Bandera 0.85 0.251 5.35 414 135 52.1 480 EVRIM 64718 Dolores 3 (select) 30.9 376 76 105 59 130 Harvest D504724 Dolores 4 (select) 1.38 48.8 34.5 64 13.2 420 EVRIM 64874 Julieta 4.50 0.734 6.35 115.5 212 10.3 100 Harvest D504725 Julieta 1.20 1.7 22.8 111 140 13 860 EVRIM 64851 Serpiente D. (Select) 1670 1490 172.5 126 20.6 2440 Harvest D504726 Serpiente D. (Select) 826 351 133.5 126 8.6 1620 EVRIM 64894 La Cascarita Vein 1.30 0.013 237 17900 6840 1720 3040 Harvest D504727 La Cascarita Vein 1.30 0.067 331 16300 2390 1340 3830 EVRIM 64897 La Cascarita Brx 1.20 1.85 982 4310 16400 1395 640 Harvest D504728 La Cascarita Brx 3.00 2.72 1170 2730 10200 689 2430

*Readers are cautioned that rock chip samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.