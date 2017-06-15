Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV: EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sample results from Harvest Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest") due diligence visit to the Cerro Cascaron gold-silver project ("Project") in Chihuahua, Mexico. Harvest will have the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by incurring certain exploration expenditures, making cash and share payments and delivering a 43-101 compliant feasibility study.
Harvest's geological consultant, Mr. David Bent, P. Geo. visited a large area of the Project and took nine rock samples from both the main vein field and the recently discovered La Cascarita target, a silver-rich breccia structure located five kilometres west of the currently defined main gold field. The rock sample results support previous sample values taken by Evrim.
A sample from the Serpiente Dorada vein, part of the main vein field, assayed 826 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, supporting Evrim's high-grade sample of 1,670 g/t gold. Six other samples from the main vein field also assayed significant gold grades of between 0.251 g/t and 38.0 g/t gold.
Sampling at La Cascarita returned highly anomalous polymetallic values, with sample D504728 returning 2.72 g/t gold, 1,170 g/t silver and 1.02% zinc; sample D504727 returned 0.067 g/t gold; 331 g/t silver and 1.63% lead from the lip of a breccia structure that is estimated to be over three metres in width.
Evrim's President and CEO Paddy Nicol commented, "The results of Harvest Gold's sampling at Cerro Cascaron supports the work completed by Evrim over the past eighteen months. We look forward to working with Harvest on the Phase I program, designed to identify multiple drill targets for a minimum 3,000 metre diamond drill program in the fall of 2017."
The fully funded Phase 1 Field Program developed by Harvest Gold and Evrim is scheduled to begin shortly and will require approximately two months with a budget of approximately $225,000. Evrim's knowledgeable and experienced field crews will operate this program. The program will include the opening of two historic adits, detailed mapping, sampling and prospecting on the main vein field and at La Cascarita, and a well altered and currently unexplored eastern extension of the vein field that lies across a river valley.
Cerro Cascaron rock chip sample results:
|Company
|Sample No.
|Prospect
|Width (m)
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|Pb ppm
|Zn ppm
|Cu ppm
|Ba ppm
|EVRIM
|D278841
|San Pedro
|1.00
|19
|72.6
|23.8
|43
|33.5
|200
|Harvest
|D504720
|San Pedro
|0.40
|38
|197
|25.7
|37
|25
|200
|Harvest
|D504721
|San Pedro
|1.20
|3.5
|28.7
|11.2
|36
|11.4
|200
|EVRIM
|D278820
|La Carabina
|0.90
|0.534
|3.55
|113.5
|76
|39.8
|930
|Harvest
|D504722
|La Carabina
|1.00
|0.377
|2.03
|113.5
|107
|18.6
|950
|EVRIM
|D-504430
|Bandera
|0.80
|0.468
|34.5
|280
|263
|148.5
|300
|Harvest
|D504723
|Bandera
|0.85
|0.251
|5.35
|414
|135
|52.1
|480
|EVRIM
|64718
|Dolores
|3 (select)
|30.9
|376
|76
|105
|59
|130
|Harvest
|D504724
|Dolores
|4 (select)
|1.38
|48.8
|34.5
|64
|13.2
|420
|EVRIM
|64874
|Julieta
|4.50
|0.734
|6.35
|115.5
|212
|10.3
|100
|Harvest
|D504725
|Julieta
|1.20
|1.7
|22.8
|111
|140
|13
|860
|EVRIM
|64851
|Serpiente D.
|(Select)
|1670
|1490
|172.5
|126
|20.6
|2440
|Harvest
|D504726
|Serpiente D.
|(Select)
|826
|351
|133.5
|126
|8.6
|1620
|EVRIM
|64894
|La Cascarita Vein
|1.30
|0.013
|237
|17900
|6840
|1720
|3040
|Harvest
|D504727
|La Cascarita Vein
|1.30
|0.067
|331
|16300
|2390
|1340
|3830
|EVRIM
|64897
|La Cascarita Brx
|1.20
|1.85
|982
|4310
|16400
|1395
|640
|Harvest
|D504728
|La Cascarita Brx
|3.00
|2.72
|1170
|2730
|10200
|689
|2430
*Readers are cautioned that rock chip samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.