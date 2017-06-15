Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2017) - Daniel Gundersen and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (together, the "Concerned Shareholders") of Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX: EGL) reacted positively to the Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") research report (the "Report") that was released yesterday. ISS is a leading proxy advisory firm and their independent analyses are relied upon by many institutional investment firms, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries.

ISS confirmed the analysis and due diligence completed by the Concerned Shareholders.

1. Dismal Share Performance

Eagle's share price performance speaks for itself and was highlighted in the ISS report with the following graph, plus additional graphs that displayed the poor relative performance of Eagle's share price.