

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday, with a slew of factors such as falling commodity prices, weak U.S. data, a relatively hawkish Fed and a widening probe into Russia's role in the U.S. election keeping investors nervous ahead of the Bank of England interest-rate decision due later in the day.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and reaffirmed its stance to remain active in the foreign exchange market to prevent the franc from appreciating.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with French consumer inflation easing as estimated in May, while the euro area trade surplus fell in April from the previous month and U.K. retail sales grew at the slowest rate in four years last month.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.80 percent at 384.48 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was down 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.8 percent.



Shares of Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz fell 4.5 percent after the company posted muted sales growth in local currencies in May amid tough trading conditions.



Similarly, DFS shares slumped as much as 21 percent in London after the furniture retailer warned full-year profits will be weaker than market expectations.



Energy majors Total SA, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell lost 1-3 percent as oil prices wallowed near their lowest levels in seven months on data showing an unexpected rise in U.S gasoline supplies and amid doubts over OPEC's ability to implement production cuts.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto dropped 2-6 percent as copper extended declines for a fourth day.



