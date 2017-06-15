Frost & Sullivan Commends Seven Bridges' Scalable Genomic Data Analysis Platform Solution

Seven Bridges recognized for its success in enabling pharmaceutical research and development and national genomics projects

SANTA CLARA, California, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the genomics informatics industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Seven Bridges with the 2017 North American award for Product Leadership. Seven Bridges' first-of-its-kind, cloud-enabled genomic data analysis platform has gained significant traction in the burgeoning North American genomics industry by offering market-leading data management and analytics for multidimensional genomic and biomedical data. Its clever product design and numerous value-added capabilities make it a highly scalable solution for data storage, management, analysis, and interpretation tasks. As genomic projects continue to expand in scale, Seven Bridges' platform has emerged as the ideal solution for companies - and, indeed Nations - needing to expand and optimize their genomics informatics capabilities.

"Overall, the company has demonstrated great success in positioning its brand and products across diverse organization types involved in genomics work," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Christi Bird Ulan. "Owning a robust product in the Seven Bridges Platform and several newer application tools, the company has become the go-to provider of a cloud-enabled informatics environment."

"Seven Bridges recognized early that multiple laboratories or even geographically dispersed institutions would collaborate on large-scale genomics, rendering siloed bioinformatics pipelines inadequate for sharing data and collaborating on data analysis and interpretation," said Ulan. "It eased these bottlenecks with an easy-to-use yet high-performing, cloud-enabled platform that can store and securely share data and analysis tools among research groups, regardless of laboratory locations."

The platform's underlying technology is employed in multiple prestigious genomics projects: the US National Cancer Institute's Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the US Department of Veterans Affairs' Million Veteran Program, and Genomics England's 100,000 Genomes Project. Seven Bridges has earned the National Institutes of Health's Trusted Partner status, which lets it authenticate and authorize access to one of the world's largest cancer genomics datasets.

To best meet diverse customer requirements, Seven Bridges can operate as a virtual private cloud on multiple infrastructure providers including Amazon and Google; on a local high performance computing environment; or as a hybrid of the two approaches.

Significantly, Seven Bridges accepts all varieties of analytical tools and data used by the genomics community so that researchers can utilize open-source tools and methods developed in-house as well as Seven Bridges' own tools, such as its Graph Genome Suite. It also provides complementary products such as its Sonar offering to support ultra-fast genotype-phenotype search and association analysis. The flexibility of the Seven Bridges Platform and the high-quality data and analytic content it contains helps users conduct a multitude of genomics applications within the system.

Seven Bridges' implementation of the Common Workflow Language allows its customers the ultimate in portability. The same tools and pipelines can run anywhere. This gives users access to simple, on-demand scalability when projects require greater capacity.

Because of the value generated by its platform, the company has grown rapidly, establishing offices in Cambridge, MA; San Francisco; London; Belgrade, Serbia; and Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey. In addition to large pharmaceutical companies, it boasts users across academic and government research institutions, academic core labs, sequencing service providers, and other types of biotechnology companies.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it supports.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the biomedical data analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for cancer, drug development and precision medicine. The scalable, cloud-basedSeven Bridges Platformempowers rapid, collaborative analysis of millions of genomes in concert with other forms of biomedical data. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech, pharmaceutical and academic labs use Seven Bridges, including three of the largest genomics projects in the world: U.S. National Cancer Institute'sCancer Genomics Cloud pilot, theMillion Veteran Program,and Genomics England's100,000 Genomes Project. As the NIH's only commercialTrusted Partner, Seven Bridges authenticates and authorizes access to one of the world's largest cancer genomics dataset.Named one of theworld's smartest companiesbyMIT Technology Review, and a three-time Bio-IT World Best of Show winner,Seven Bridges has offices in Cambridge, Mass.; Belgrade; London; Istanbul; Ankara; and San Francisco.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

