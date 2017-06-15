Guarantees Quality of Experience for Its Mobile Backhaul Network

Sunrise Communications AG, the second-largest mobile operator in Switzerland, has decided to deploy RAD's Service Assured Access (SAA) solution to guarantee its customers' high performance services.

With three million subscribers nationwide, Sunrise offers fixed-line, IPTV, and internet access, as well as business and IT services to enterprises, in addition to its mobile offerings, which include LTE and LTE-Advanced (LTA-A, or 4G+). Much of this IP traffic is transmitted over microwave, which adds latency and jitter and can result in packet loss. To address that problem, Sunrise sought a flexible, cost-effective performance monitoring solution that would ensure quality of service (QoS) across all network segments and guarantee end-to-end quality of experience (QoE) for its customers.

Sunrise selected RAD's performance monitoring overlay solution as an add-on to its existing network. "The RAD solution allows us to constantly monitor service performance and solve issues before they turn into problems that affect our customers," stated Dragan Ciric, Senior Manager Transport Network at Sunrise. "For detected issues, we are able to segment the problematic service path, measure the performance on each segment and in this way quickly identify the root cause," he explained. "Moreover, the solution supports full TWAMP and the newer TWAMP Light in a single device, which enables more flexible monitoring while simultaneously reducing capital expenses."

Performance Monitoring Add-On for Existing Networks

RAD's performance monitoring (PM) solution is comprised, among other elements, of PM controllers, which monitor and collect data on network traffic and service quality using various protocols, including both versions of TWAMP, as well as the patented MiNID, a field-programmable miniature Carrier Ethernet and IP network interface device (NID), which functions as a remote high-precision testing probe.

The PM controllers were deployed at Sunrise's central sites, where they collect performance monitoring data. The MiNIDs were placed at intermediate measurement points and multiple eNodeBs, where TWAMP support is not otherwise available. This allows all elements throughout the network to quickly match their testing capabilities. Fast and easy integration with Sunrise's central management system ensures all performance data is instantly available to allow swift corrective measures to be taken as needed. One of the main advantages of this architecture is that it also allows various diagnostic tests to be performed by the MiNID between individual eNodeBs.

"RAD's SAA solution allows Sunrise to identify and segment performance degradation for its mobile and IPTV services," notes Frank Möbius, RAD Sales Director for German, Austrian, Swiss, and Nordic Service Providers. "That is due to its deep visibility throughout the transport network, along with its intuitive graphs and reports that enable quick remedial action when and where it is necessary."

About RAD

RAD is a global telecom access solutions and products vendor. Our Service Assured Access solutions for mobile, business and wholesale service providers are designed to improve the way they compete: service agility to minimize time to revenue, complete visibility of network performance for greater operational efficiency, and better QoE to reduce churn. We are at the forefront of pioneering technologies, such as: virtual CPE (vCPE), MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0, Carrier Ethernet and IP performance monitoring, hardware miniaturization, and synchronization over packet. Founded in 1981, RAD has an installed base of more than 15 million units, and works closely with Tier 1 operators and service providers around the globe.

RAD is a member of the $1.3 billion RAD Group of companies, a world leader in communications solutions.

