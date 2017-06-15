VALENCIA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Zenosense, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZENO) ("Zenosense", the "Company"), a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac™, a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), is pleased to announce that its MIDS Medical Limited joint venture ("MML") based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury (UK), has received notice of a patent issuance in the U.S.

Our joint venture partner in MML has received a United States Patent and Trademark Office grant for the issuance of the central MIDS patent under number 9,678,064 in the U.S., namely: "Immunoassay Apparatus Incorporating Microfluidic Channel".

This is as a result of a patent application originally filed in 2011 by our MML joint venture partner. It is one of a number of applications made in commercially crucial regions for patent protection of the central MIDS detection technology.

The same MIDS patent has already been granted in China. Other applications have also successfully progressed into the national phase in the EU and India. This issuance in the U.S. indicates that these latter territories are also likely to progress to grant and, if so, will establish intellectual property protection in these key commercial regions. The MIDS patents are under license for the exclusive use by MML and will be transferred directly to MML in the event of the conclusion of a relevant commercial deal with a third party.

Carlos Gil, CEO of Zenosense Inc., commented: "This latest grant of the MIDS patent in the U.S. further validates our confidence in the ability of the MML team to deliver this exciting technology. I also expect to be able to provide a further update on development activities in the coming weeks."

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through our joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients.

To find out more about Zenosense (OTC PINK: ZENO), visit our website at www.zenosense.com.

