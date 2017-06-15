LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announces they are strengthening its senior management and corporate governance, naming Nevada Assistant Controller Geoffrey Lawrence as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, effective July 1, 2017.

As an economist, accountant, and financial analyst with more than a decade of experience in the public and private sectors, Lawrence will contribute to PNTV his expertise in financial operations and strategy, compliance requirements, and application processes. Leveraging his immense experience managing large organizations, such as the State of Nevada, Lawrence will establish and manage the regulatory plan as PNTV expands its marijuana seed-to-sale operations in additional states and grows its license portfolio.

Most recently in his role as the senior appointed position in the Nevada State Controller's Office (Controller) as Assistant State Controller, Lawrence oversaw external financial reporting on behalf of the State, and led the development of major IT projects, including a statewide business intelligence reporting tool and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The Controller's office acts as the Chief Fiscal Officer of the state and is responsible for administering the state's accounting system, settling all claims against the state and collecting debts owed to the state. The Controller's office processes and records the state's financial transactions, conducts the final audit and ensures compliance with the Nevada State constitution, federal laws and state statutes. The Controller's office also provides the citizens, state agencies, local governments and legislators with accurate and impartial financial information. Nevada's Controller office protects the citizens' money by ensuring that it is properly accounted for and spent in the most efficient and cost-effective manner at all times. Mr. Lawrence will provide similar essential services to PNTV and its shareholders.

Prior to joining the Controller's Office, Mr. Lawrence was the Policy Director for Assembly Leadership in the Nevada Legislature. Before that, Mr. Lawrence was the Director of Research and Legislative Affairs at the Nevada Policy Research Institute (NPRI). This position consisted of two primary roles; Government/Public Relations and Policy Analysis. When working on Government/Public Relations, Lawrence acted as a registered lobbyist building relationships with Nevada lawmakers and testified on bills important to NPRI. He served on interim legislative task forces and advised the Governor and legislative leadership on key policy issues. When working on Policy Analysis, he identified the legislative priorities of NPRI based on reviews of academic literature and best practices in other states. Lawrence conducted in-depth financial analysis of government operations at state and local levels.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Geoffrey aboard, he brings the right talent and experience to PNTV and will make an immediate impact as we continue to strengthen our focus on growth as an industry leader in marijuana," says PNTV Director Brett H. Pojunis. "Geoffrey has immense experience managing large organizations, such as the State of Nevada and he will assist us in navigating through challenging regulations and compliance obstacles."

As PNTV begins a massive scale-up following the recent receipt of licenses to cultivate and produce medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana products by its Nevada subsidiary Green Leaf Farms, Lawrence will focus on refining PNTV's business processes, governance structures and internal control to ensure company assets are safeguarded and efficiently deployed. Over the longer term, Lawrence will apply his expertise to assist PNTV as it explores acquisitions, expansions, and other ventures within other states where cannabis is legal.

"Geoffrey is a senior-level operator who will help us fulfill our commitment to our shareholders and the investment community insofar as our goals of increased transparency and stronger corporate governance," says PNTV CEO Mark Bradley. "As PNTV continues to grow its assets, it is necessary that we assemble a strong first-class management team, and Geoffrey is a perfect fit, bringing to the table the necessary experience in financial administration and compliance necessary in dealing with an all cash business such as marijuana."

"I'm extremely excited to join PNTV at this time because I believe it is poised for tremendous growth," says Lawrence. "Legal cannabis is the fastest growing industry in the U.S. and PNTV is positioned to become a dominant force within the industry. After reviewing market forecasts, the regulatory environment and the company's intangible assets, knowledge and vision, I'm convinced that we can meet our goals and generate substantial returns for shareholders."

Lawrence holds an M.A. in international economics from American University in Washington, D.C., an M.S., as well as a B.S. in accounting from Western Governors University and a B.A. in international relations from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

To sign up for investor alerts, please visit: https://ir.playersnetwork.com/investor-alerts

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

Please visit our Investor Relations site https://ir.playersnetwork.com

Sign up for PNTV investor alerts: https://ir.playersnetwork.com/investor-alerts

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3148851



Investor Inquiries:



Brett H. Pojunis

Director

Email: ir@playersnetwork.com

Office: 702.840.3272



Media Inquiries:



Lisa Mayo-DeRiso

Email: media@playersnetwork.com

Office: 702.403.7779



Communications Inquiries:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



