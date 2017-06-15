Global Connected Manufacturing Convergence Report 2017-2022: This Research Evaluates IIoT Technologies, Companies, Applications, Services, and Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Manufacturing Convergence: IIoT, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2017 to 2022. This research also evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions involved in next generation manufacturing. The report assesses the impact of IIoT, Data Analytics, and AI on manufacturing efficiency and effectiveness.

The report includes forecasts for each technology area as well as the global and regional outlook for manufacturing from 2017 to 2022. The research also assesses emerging AI business models, leading companies, and solutions. The report also provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue from 2017 - 2022 associated with AI supported predictive analytics solutions.

IIoT is poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will evolve to encompass next generation methods and procedures. Data Analytics provides the means to process vast amounts of machine-generated and often unstructured data.

Accordingly, Big Data technologies and predictive analytics enable stream lining of industrial processes. AI technology provides the means to further automate decision making and to engage machine learning for ongoing efficiency and effectiveness improvements.



