Metal Foam Market Worth 99.8 Million USD by 2022

The report "Metal Foam Market by Application (Anti-intrusion Bars, Heat Exchangers, Sound Absorbers), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial), Material (Aluminum, Nickel, Copper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the metal foam market is projected to reach USD 99.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 75 market data tables and 32 figures spread through 119 pages and in-depth TOC on"Metal Foam Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

The excellent properties of metal foams, such as high porosity, high impact resistance, and high sound absorption have contributed to the growth of the metal foam market.

Automotive is the largest end-use industry segment of the metal foam market

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of metal foams globally, both in terms of value and volume. Metallic foams are increasingly used in anti-intrusion bars and bumpers in vehicles. These foams are light in weight and provide strength and stiffness. The metal foams' low weight also helps in reducing the weight of vehicles, which, in turn, leads to better fuel consumption.

Aluminum foam segment accounts for the largest share of the metal foam market

By material, the aluminum foam segment accounts for the largest share of the metal foam market. Aluminum is the most widely used material in the metal foam market. It offers various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, high porosity, and corrosion resistance.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the metal foam market during the forecast period

The metal foam market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Several key market players, such as Hunan Ted New Material Company Ltd. (China), Alantum Corporation (South Korea), and Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd. (China), are present in this region. The growth of the metal foam market in the region can be attributed to the presence of these prominent players.

Some of the key players in the Metal Foam Market include ERG Aerospace Corporation (US), American Elements (US), Admatis Ltd. (Hungary), and Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product development, expansion, agreement, and partnership, between the year 2012 and 2017.

