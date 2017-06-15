The tier-1 Chinese solar company could only post $180m in revenue for the first quarter of the year, while module shipments of 370 MW were almost half the number shipped in Q4 2016.

Chinese vertically integrated solar company YIngli Green Energy has limped into 2017, posting weak revenue and shipment figures for the first quarter (Q1).

Module shipments for the first three months of the year came in below guidance at 370.9 MW, which is in stark contrast to the 635.1 MW shipped in Q4 2016, and was also significantly below the 508.1 MW of shipments in Q1 2016.

Yingli pins the blame on its contracted shipment figures on Japan's market decrease, while shipments to the U.S. also tailed off sharply. Allied to lower average selling prices (ASPs), Yingli's lower shipments dragged revenues down to just $179.9 million in Q1, which is some way below the $294 million posted in Q4 2016.

