

Policymakers of the Bank of England decided to leave the record low interest rate unchanged, in a split vote, as more policymakers sought a rate hike.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-3 to hold the interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent but unanimously voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.



Along with Kristin Forbes, Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders also sought a 25 basis point increase in interest rate.



For three members, the outlook now justified an immediate increase in Bank Rate.



Nonetheless, all members agreed that any increases in Bank Rate would be expected to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



There were arguments in favor of a moderate tightening in monetary policy. The withdrawal of part of the stimulus that the Committee had injected in August last year would help to moderate the inflation overshoot while leaving monetary policy very supportive, the minutes showed.



