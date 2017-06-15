Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 15 June 2017 14.30 EET



M.Sc. Minna Blomqvist appointed EVP HR at Uponor



Uponor Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed M.Sc. (Eng) Minna Blomqvist (48) Executive Vice President, HR at Uponor Corporation. She will also be member of the Executive Committee, reporting to President and CEO Jyri Luomakoski. She joins Uponor in September 2017.



Blomqvist has a comprehensive background in human resources, including areas like change management, organisational design, integration as well as business strategy and process development. She joins Uponor from the international, stock listed company Wärtsilä Corporation, where she currently holds the position of Vice President, Human Resources at the Energy Solutions division. Earlier in her career, she has worked in various HR and business positions for Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia, and Andersen Consulting.



Minna Blomqvist does not own any Uponor shares.



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com





Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com