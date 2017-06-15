Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-15 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CAPMAN PLC HAS GAINED TITLE TO THE MINORITY SHARES IN NORVESTIA OYJ AND NORVESTIA OYJ'S SHARES ARE DE-LISTED



Norvestia Oyj ("Norvestia") has received information that CapMan Plc ("CapMan") has today on 15 June 2017 posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal in connection with the redemption of the minority shares in Norvestia and thus acquired title to all the minority shares in in accordance with chapter 18, section 6 of the Companies Act. Following the posting of the security, the minority shares are transferred to CapMan and a right to the redemption price is recorded on the minority shareholders' book-entry securities accounts. The arbitral tribunal will render its final arbitral award, in which the redemption price will be determined, later and on or about September 2017.



In accordance with the announcement by Norvestia on 12 April 2017, Norvestia has on 20 April filed an application with the Listing Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the termination of public trading in the Norvestia share and the de-listing of the share after CapMan has gained title to all Norvestia's shares. The Listing Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has approved the application and in accordance with the decision of the Listing Committee, Norvestia's shares are listed for the last day today 15 June 2017. Due to the de-listing of the shares, Norvestia will not publish an interim report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2017 and Norvestia will no longer be subject to disclosure duties as a listed company.



