The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 19 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 26,178,865 shares (DKK 26,178,865) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,537 shares (DKK 8,537) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 26,187,402 shares (DKK 26,187,402) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 87.45 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 -------------------------------------------------------------------



