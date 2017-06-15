Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oil and Gas Map of the North Sea, 2017 edition" map to their offering.
Comprehensive data, charts and illustrations are used within the map to give authoritative analysis of trends in the region's energy industry.
Features
Mapping content:
Gas, oil and condensate pipelines, including those under construction, planned or proposed
Gas, oil and condensate fields
Underground gas storage facilities
Major gas processing plants
LNG import and storage facilities
Oil refineries
Independent oil storage
Tanker terminals
Licensed block areas
Wind farm leases
Tables Showing:
North Sea Oil Production by country, 2012-2015
North Sea Gas Production by country, 2012-2015
North Sea remaining recoverable oil and gas reserves by country, 2015
North Sea exploration drilling: number of wells drilled by country, by type, 2012-2015
Definition of licensing blocks by country
Natural gas trade movements, by LNG tanker, 2015
Natural gas trade movements, by pipeline, 2015
North Sea developments in UKCS (2017)
North Sea developments in NCS (2017)
Graphics:
Gas production and consumption, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, UK, 2006-2015
Oil production and consumption, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, UK, 2006-2015
