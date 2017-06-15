Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oil and Gas Map of the North Sea, 2017 edition" map to their offering.

Comprehensive data, charts and illustrations are used within the map to give authoritative analysis of trends in the region's energy industry.

Features

Mapping content:

Gas, oil and condensate pipelines, including those under construction, planned or proposed

Gas, oil and condensate fields

Underground gas storage facilities

Major gas processing plants

LNG import and storage facilities

Oil refineries

Independent oil storage

Tanker terminals

Licensed block areas

Wind farm leases

Tables Showing:

North Sea Oil Production by country, 2012-2015

North Sea Gas Production by country, 2012-2015

North Sea remaining recoverable oil and gas reserves by country, 2015

North Sea exploration drilling: number of wells drilled by country, by type, 2012-2015

Definition of licensing blocks by country

Natural gas trade movements, by LNG tanker, 2015

Natural gas trade movements, by pipeline, 2015

North Sea developments in UKCS (2017)

North Sea developments in NCS (2017)

Graphics:

Gas production and consumption, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, UK, 2006-2015

Oil production and consumption, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, UK, 2006-2015

