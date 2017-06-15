Global Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tablet processing & packaging equipment market will increase at a CAGR of 8.8% from USD 3,453.0 million in 2017 to USD 5,268.8 million by 2022, driven by rapid growth of aging population, growing pharmaceutical market, rapid rise in chronic and infectious disease cases, and various technological advancements across the globe. However, increased demand for refurbished machines hinders the growth of the market to some extent.

Tablet is a unit solid dosage form containing active ingredient with or without the suitable excipients. These are the most widely used dosage form by the pharmaceutical manufacturers, physicians, and patients. The main objective of the design and manufacture of the tablet is to deliver orally the correct amount of drug in the proper form, at or over the proper time and in desired location, and to have its chemical integrity protected at the point of its action.

The physical design, manufacturing process, and complete chemical makeup of the tablet can have a profound effect on the efficiency of the drug being administered. There are various types of processing equipment's used in manufacturing of tablets namely milling equipment's, sifters, granulators, dryers, blenders, tablet presses, tablet coating machines, tablet packaging machines, and other allied machines.



This study analyses the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market. It presents market size for 2015, 2016, and 2017, with a forecast till 2022 by product and by geography. By product, the market is mainly segmented into tablet processing and tablet packaging equipment.



Scope of the report:



Market by Products



Tablet Processing Equipment's



- Milling Equipment

- Comminuting Mills

- Multi Mills



- Vibrio Sifters



Granulators



- Rapid Mixer Granulators

- Oscillating Granulators

- Roll Compactors



Dryers



- Fluid Bed Dryer

- Tray Dryer

- Belt Dryer

- Vacuum tray Dryer

- Spray Dryer

- Rotary Dryer



Blenders



- V Cone blenders

- Octagonal Blenders

- Mass Mixers

- Double Cone blender



Tablet Press



- Single station tablet Press

- Multi station tablet Press



Tablet Coating Machines



- Standard coating pan

- Perforated coating pan

- Fluidized bed/ air suspension coater



Allied Machines



- De-dusting machines

- Dust Extractor Machines

- Tablet Inspection Machines

- Tablet Counting Machines



Tablet Packaging Machines



- Blister Packaging Machines

- Strip Packaging Machines

- Alu-Alu Blister machines



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market, By Product



6. Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd.

Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Charles Ross & Sons Company

& Sons Company GAMLEN TABLETING LTD

GEA GROUP

GROUPE BRETECHE INDUSTRIE

I.M.A Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

IDEX Corporation

Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Key International Inc.

Kg-Pharma GmBH & Co. Kg

LMT Group

Nicomac Srl

O' Hara Technologies Inc.

PRISM PHARMA MACHINERY

Robert Bosch GmBH

Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt. Ltd.

The Elizabeth Companies

Yenchen Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hualian Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.

