Rapid rise in industrialization has opened employment opportunities for people, especially in the developing countries. Due to better employment opportunities, rapid rise in disposable income has been witnessed. Consumers have the potential to make better choices and spend more on luxury items and therefore are choosing better kitchen appliances.

Consumers today are quite conscious about their health. Unhealthy food habits have adverse effect on the health of people and therefore, people now chose better food. Health conscious consumers prefer kitchen appliances that are capable of cooking food with less or no oil. Health conscious consumers are fostering the market growth of smart kitchen appliances.

Refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others are the majorly used kitchen appliances. Refrigerators were the leading appliances within the kitchen appliances market in 2015. Cooking appliances market on the other hand would witness CAGR of 7.2%.

The report highlights the adoption of Kitchen Appliances in Europe. Based on the Product Type, the Europe Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented into Refrigerator, Cooking Appliances, Dishwasher and Others segment.

Based on the User Application, the market is bifurcated into Commercial and Household segment. According to the Fuel type, the market is segmented into Electric, Cooking Gas and Other segments.

Based on the Product Structure, the market is segmented into Built-in and Free Stand segment. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type

4. Europe Kitchen Appliances Market By User Application

5. Europe Kitchen Appliances Market By Fuel Type

6. Europe Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Structure

7. Country Level Analysis

8. Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Group Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Morphy Richards and

Dacor



