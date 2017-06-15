SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Socrata, the leading data-as-a-service platform for government organizations, welcomes Matt Miszewski as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales.

"As Socrata aggressively expands our cloud solution portfolio across a wide variety of public and employee-facing government data-driven programs, we are pleased to add Matt's deep expertise as a public sector technology leader to our executive team," said Kevin Merritt, Socrata Founder and CEO. "In addition to serving the needs of governments as the leader of public sector focused solutions providers for a decade, Matt spent more than four years as a public servant -- as State CIO -- directly working to modernize and streamline the technology infrastructure in his state."

Miszewski has led winning sales, marketing, and business teams for a decade. Miszewski holds a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A. in Political Science and International Affairs from Marquette University. In his most recent role as SVP of Global Sales and Marketing for Digital Realty Trust, he reestablished market dominance and tripled shareholder value. Miszewski helped build the Global Public Sector Business Unit, establish the global account management program, expand into federal, state and local markets, and design the go-to-market strategy while SVP of Enterprise Sales & Public Sector at Salesforce. As General Manager of Microsoft's Worldwide Government practice he led a team serving central, local, and regional governments in 13 global regions driving double digit growth. Miszewski served for over four years as the state of Wisconsin's Chief Information Officer under Governor James "Jim" Doyle, where he established the first statewide Service Oriented Architecture, which significantly increased the agility of the state's technology infrastructure while saving more than $200M for Wisconsin taxpayers and enabling services such as the Wisconsin Justice Information Sharing system.

"I was searching for a way to put decades of revenue and technology experience to work for a larger mission, driving a technology vision that is positioned to solve important and challenging problems for people serving society," said Matt Miszewski, Socrata SVP of Sales. "With its advanced data-as-a-service platform and a strong and experienced leadership team, I am thrilled to be helping Socrata's government clients resolve some of society's biggest and most intractable."

About Socrata

Socrata is the market leader in making existing government data discoverable, usable, and actionable for government workers and the people they serve. Socrata provides a data-as-a-service platform and cloud applications exclusively for city, county, state, and federal government organizations. Socrata delivers unprecedented, data-driven innovation and cost-savings by bringing together disparate systems and leveraging the cloud to dramatically enhance the effectiveness of government programs, to improve quality of life for residents, positively impact local economies, and achieve excellence in government operations. Socrata solutions are designed and developed to meet strict government standards and is the first company of its size to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority to Operate. The technology is optimized on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector cloud and delivered using the exclusive Socrata Blueprint Methodology.