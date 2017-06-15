WATERLOO, ON --(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Teledyne DALSA (NYSE: TDY), a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision, announced the expansion of its Xtium series with a new half-length CoaXPress frame grabber. Teledyne DALSA frame grabbers combine industry-leading performance and feature sets, great value, and extensive camera support.

The Xtium-CXP PX8 is fully supported by Sapera' LT SDK and Teledyne DALSA's Trigger-to-Image-Reliability' platform. Like other models within the series, the Xtium-CXP PX8 takes full advantage of the PCIe Gen 2.0 platform using PCIe x 8 slots to deliver bandwidth of up to 2.5 GBs from four input channels (6.25 Gbps per channel). The Xtium-CXP PX8 is in full production now.

The Xtium series minimizes CPU usage and improves processing times for host applications by enabling maximum sustained throughput and ready-to-use image data. The Xtium family offers enhanced memory architecture to handle area and line scan, monochrome and color cameras.

Key features include:

Half-length PCIe Gen2 x8 board

Four DIN 1.0/2.3 coaxial connectors

Support for CXP cameras with 1, 2 or 4 output channels of up to 6.25Gbs/channel

Maximum host bandwidth up to 3.4GB/s

Support for color and monochrome area, line and Contact Image Sensor (CIS) cameras

Onboard processing for Bayer, Lookup Tables and Flat-Line/Flat-Field Correction

Independent External trigger inputs and strobe output for external event synchronization

Onboard general purpose Input/Output signals

Support for Power Over CoaXPress on 4 channels

Microsoft® Windows® 7, Windows 8.1 Windows 10 64 and 32-bit O/S

Visit the Xtium-CXP product page and for full resolution images, visit our media kit.

About Teledyne DALSA's Machine Vision Products and Services

Teledyne DALSA is a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne Caris, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/14/11G141124/Images/Xtium-CXP_PX8_-bae2c2d1fd559eaeb438ddd4e3a2f54b.jpg

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Manager, Media Relations

Teledyne DALSA

+1-519-886-6000 x 2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com



Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com