SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2017) - Real Intent, Inc., a leading provider of SoC and FPGA sign-off verification solutions, today announced its new Verix product family, and the introduction of the first complete multimode clock domain crossing (CDC) sign-off solution for RTL designs. The new Verix product family initially offers Verix CDC, which provides one-step analysis and debug of all operating modes in an IC, and boosts productivity for SoC and FPGA design teams. It also extends Real Intent's product leadership in delivering the industry's fastest performance, highest capacity, and most precise CDC solution in the market.

The Verix product family employs a new architecture for multimode analysis with Real Intent's static intent verification technology. Repetitious single mode analysis is eliminated, so design teams can more quickly verify the correct operation of their designs and sign them off for implementation and manufacture. Additional Verix products will be introduced in the future that employ this new verification architecture.

Verix CDC has additional enhancements for more precise RTL design analysis. In multimode analysis, it is imperative to interpret underlying clock intent in the design for accurate and low noise reporting. New static intent verification technology in Verix CDC automatically interprets whether clock interactions are possible or not within specific logic areas of the design. It automatically finds non-operational clock modes, and analyzes exclusive clock-regions to confirm correct circuit operation.

From a single Verix CDC analysis run, the iDebug visual debug product captures all the multiple modes for intelligent analysis of the design intent. It distinguishes the root cause for issues and provides guidance to quickly pinpoint the sources of problems. iDebug's circuit visualization provides for easy investigation of design issues. With its powerful command line interface, iDebug supports a fully customizable sign-off methodology that can be tailored for any design flow. It also eliminates all data compromises, resulting in the most efficient debug process.

"The current single mode analysis method for clock domain crossing sign-off is a bottleneck for SoC and FPGA design teams," stated Prakash Narain, Founder and CEO, Real Intent. "As the number of modes in a design continue to increase into the dozens, it is becoming nearly impossible to sign-off a design as changes affect other design modes and the need for continual re-runs. The design industry has already seen the success of multimode analysis for static timing sign-off. With Verix CDC, Real Intent is bringing multimode to clock domain crossing sign-off and saving design teams a tremendous amount of time and effort with an easy one-step set up and dramatically fewer iterations. Our customers are already reaping the benefits of this industry first product. We have seen over 3X savings in CPU time and 5X savings in engineering time per iteration. We look forward to bringing out more products in the Verix family in the coming months."

About Real Intent

Companies worldwide rely on Real Intent's EDA software to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of electronic designs. Real Intent's comprehensive CDC verification advanced RTL analysis and sign-off solutions eliminate complex failure modes of SoCs and FPGAs, and lead the market in performance, capacity and accuracy, and provide a faster time to tape out. Please visit www.realintent.com for more information.

Acronyms:

CDC: Clock-domain crossing

FPGA: Field programmable gate array

IC: Integrated circuit

RTL: Register transfer level

SoC: System-on-chip

