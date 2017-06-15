In annual update, company details momentum, progress toward a more sustainable world

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the publication of its 2016 Sustainability Report. The report, available at this website, details the company's commitment and continued progress in Corporate Sustainability during a transformational year in which it merged IHS and Markit to form a new global information powerhouse.

Corporate Sustainability is one of five IHS Markit corporate goals. Key focus areas include making a positive and lasting impact in its operations, supporting its people, interacting with communities and engaging with customers. The company's breadth and depth of expertise brings opportunities to look at business information in a holistic way to address the complex intersection of challenges in economic, environmental and social sustainability. IHS Markit is helping other organizations advance their progress in alignment with and support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"At IHS Markit, we have significantly stepped up our efforts in the past year to help forward-thinking organizations address a broad array of sustainability challenges," said Jerre Stead, company chairman and CEO. "Working with industry leaders and non-profit agencies, we provide solutions that harness information, analytics and expertise to achieve SDGs throughout organizations and around the world."

"2016 marked a turning point in that IHS Markit started tackling SDG priorities on behalf of businesses and communities globally as well as across our own organization," Stead noted. "We are very proud of our colleagues' commitment to local sustainability projects, contributing more than 35,000 hours of volunteer time worldwide, as well as the broad recognition we have earned as a company."

Among its major achievements for 2016, IHS Markit was named for the fourth consecutive year to the Dow Jones North America Sustainability Index, The Workplace Equality Index, the Corporate Equality Index and other environment, social and governance indices. The company also:

Signed the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP). WEP offers guidance on empowering women in the workplace, marketplace and community. It was created through collaboration between the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the United Nations Global Compact.

Served as a platform partner with 100 Resilient Cities, which assesses critical economic challenges and recommends potential paths forward for cities around the world.

Provided technical support for Field to Market®: the Alliance for the Agricultural Supply Chain, which addresses the challenges farmers face in balancing optimal productivity on US cropland with protecting natural resources.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

