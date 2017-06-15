Medallia launches Best Practice Packages for 5 enterprise lines of business

Accelerate time to value of your CX programs in digital, retail, contact center, B2B, and retail banking

PALO ALTO, California, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com) has distilled the learnings from working with hundreds of the world's best-loved brands into best practices, and packaged them together so companies can jumpstart their customer experience ("CX") programs. Best Practice Packages include software, predefined configurations, streamlined deployment, enablement materials, and ongoing support, and take advantage of the full power of Medallia Experience Cloud.'

A software-as-a-service platform, Medallia Experience Cloud fuses machine and human learning. It gathers customer opinions and sentiment, integrates that information with operational data, uncovers the most useful and important insights, and directs action throughout the organization. The platform, which empowers employees to make smarter, more informed decisions, can be deployed across all customer touchpoints: web, mobile, contact centers, retail locations and more.

Best Practice Packages allow companies in multiple industries to leverage the combined learnings of Customer Experience leaders for high-impact programs. In addition, with fixed-scope, fixed-price deployment, companies enjoy faster time-to-value from their software investment.

"Deploying successful customer experience programs requires companies to make hundreds of decisions big and small," said Borge Hald, Co-founder and CEO, Medallia. "With Best Practice Packages, we're applying the knowledge and expertise we've amassed across thousands of successful software deployments to guide decision-making and accelerate deployments."

Best Practice Packages are now available for the following 5 solutions:

Medallia for B2B

Medallia for Contact Centers

Medallia for Digital

Medallia for Retail

Medallia for Retail Banking

Ruth Rowan, Group Executive Marketing, Dimension Data, said: "We chose Medallia for its track record of delivering results fast. We're delighted that we could accelerate our programme from contract to live in six weeks. As a global technology services provider with 70% of the Fortune Global 100 as clients we are passionate about understanding and constantly improving client experience. Improved client insight gained from Medallia for B2B will help us listen and respond to client feedback."

These solutions enable customers to achieve business impact in six key areas:

Feedback Management: Medallia helps companies get feedback from customers at the right time, in every channel - mobile, email, web, social, and more.

Analytics and Insights: Medallia applies machine learning techniques and text analytics to uncover insights hidden in customer feedback data and text commentary across 40+ languages.

Performance Measurement: Medallia accurately measures the customer experience (such as NPS®) at all levels and across all functions for large, complex, constantly changing organizations.

Company Engagement: Medallia empowers employees throughout the organization to make decisions that are good for customers and right by the business.

Action Management: Medallia gives companies the tools to drive systematic action and accountability at all levels.

Reputation Management: Medallia helps companies shape their brand reputation by amplifying the voice of their most engaged promoters on social media.

Best Practice Packages can support companies at any stage of their CX journey. The solutions that are delivered with the help of these packages run on the Medallia Experience Cloud, they can grow and adapt to a company's business needs.

About Medallia

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's best-loved brands trust Medallia's Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere-from the C-suite to the frontline-to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

