Design Analysis of Nokia's FBBC GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA+/FDD LTE Flexi Multiradio 10 Base Station Capacity Expansion Unit - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of EJL Wireless Research's new report "Design Analysis Nokia FBBC GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA+/FDD LTE Flexi Multiradio 10 Base Station Capacity Expansion Unit" to their offering.

This report covers the design analysis of a Nokia FBBC GSM/UMTS/FDD LTE Flexi Multiradio 10 Base Station Capacity Expansion Unit. This unit is part of the Flexi Multiradio 10 FSMF base station system. The unit was manufactured in Q3 of 2014.

Component and semiconductor suppliers mentioned in this report include: Analog Devices, Cavium, Fairchild Semiconductor, Integrated Device Technology, Kemet, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Pulse Electronics, SK hynix, STMicroelectronics, Tatien, TDK-Epcos, Texas Instruments, Vishay Semiconductors and Xilinx.



Key Findings:



- New Flexi Signal Processing Architecture

- New Advanced Switching Architecture

- Advanced 2nd Generation Nokia ASIC for OBSAI/CPRI Fronthaul Link

- Advanced power management for ASIC, DSPs, Network Processor and FPGAs



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note:



CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM

Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10



CHAPTER 2: FBBC MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Mechanical Analysis

FBBC Core Lid

FBBC Core Chassis



CHAPTER 3: FBBC PCB

Area A Analysis

Area B Analysis

Area C Analysis

Area D Analysis



APPENDIX A - PASSIVE CASE SIZE ANALYSIS



APPENDIX B - ACTIVE COMPONENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



Companies Mentioned



- Analog Devices

- Cavium

- Fairchild Semiconductor

- Integrated Device Technology

- Kemet

- NXP Semiconductors

- Panasonic

- Pulse Electronics

- SK hynix

- STMicroelectronics

- TDK-Epcos

- Tatien

- Texas Instruments

- Vishay Semiconductors

- Xilinx



