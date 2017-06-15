PGIM Investments has expanded its UCITS platform by registering its funds in five new countries-France, Italy, Luxembourg, Singapore and Spain-making them now available to institutional investors and cross-border Global Financial Institutions in 14 countries1. The platform has grown to $2.1 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2017.

PGIM Investments is the retail distribution arm of PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment businesses of U.S.-headquartered Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The company launched its UCITS line in Europe in 2013 and has rapidly expanded to $2.1 billion in assets as of 31 March 2017, with 24 funds total on the platform. PGIM Investments has seen 75 percent growth in AUM on its UCITS platform in the 12-month period alone ending 31 March 2017.

"Our investors need new strategies that offer the opportunity to generate income and investment returns in a challenging low-yield environment," said Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments. "In addition to the demand for alpha, our clients are increasingly looking for depth of asset class expertise, ease of geographic access and robust risk protocols. We're proud that we have the global expertise to meet these needs and that clients trust us to source the best investment opportunities on their behalf."

In response to client needs, PGIM Investments made the following eight UCITS funds available and set up to market to Institutional and Global Financial Intermediaries in 14 countries1 across Europe and Singapore:

PGIM U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

PGIM Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund

PGIM Global Corporate Bond Fund

PGIM Global Total Return Bond Fund

PGIM Global Real Estate Securities Fund

PGIM Jennison U.S. Growth Fund

PGIM Absolute Return Fund

PGIM QMA Emerging Market All Cap Equity Fund

The value of investments can go down as well as up.

About PGIM Funds

PGIM Funds plc is an Ireland-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund serving institutional investors across the globe. PGIM Funds plc has country registrations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, France, Luxembourg, Singapore, Spain and Italy. For a full list of funds available in your region, please visit pgimfunds.com.

About PGIM

With 14 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM the global asset management ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 March 2017. PGIM's businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 16 countries across five continents.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is a financial services leader headquartered in the United States with operations in Asia, Europe and Latin America. Its additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

1 Current registrations and availability include: U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, France, Luxembourg, Singapore (Institutional), Spain, Italy (Institutional), Switzerland (Institutional). While we are set up to market to qualified investors in Switzerland, the funds are not registered with FINMA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005206/en/

Contacts:

PGIM Investments

MEDIA:

Mayura Hooper, +1 973-367-7930

mayura.hooper@pgim.com

or

Judi Flynn, +1 973-802-9939

judith.flynn@pgim.com