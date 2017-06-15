SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- TimefireVR, Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the "Company"), a Virtual Reality content developer, formally launches its exclusive Virtual Reality title Hypatia today. Hypatia is a multi-player multi-hour social environment that is available starting today for $29.99.

Founder and President John Wise states, "This is a watershed moment for TimefireVR and the efforts of a team of nearly 30 women and men as we are sharing our vision of Virtual Reality in a creative, cultural, and collaborative space. While we have put down the foundation of a world where ultimately education, commerce, and enterprise will play a significant role, this is just the beginning for us and we intend to create a much larger presence in VR in the future."

"TimefireVR has been developing Hypatia for three years, since the earliest days when Oculus was kickstarting VR back to life. In an unproven and non-existent market, Co-Founder and CEO Jeffrey Rassás along with other core investors made it possible for our team to bring Hypatia to market."

Co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Rassás adds, "Initially Hypatia is launching on the Steam Store for the Vive VR Headsets via their online service and directly from the TimefireVR website using a link to the Humble Store. Furthermore, we are ready to support the Oculus platform months ahead of schedule as a result of the collaboration and generous support of the team at Oculus. Our Hypatia title, pending final confirmation of compatibility will be published and available on the Oculus store and HTC's Viveport."

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities.

Follow TimefireVR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's need for capital, the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

TimefireVR Inc.

Jeffrey Rassas

Co-founder & CEO

1-888-875-9928

Jeffrey@TimefireVR.com

www.timefirevr.com



Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto

212.896.1254

Valter@KCSA.com

www.KCSA.com



