MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Bombardier Inc. today announced the appointment of Michael Ryan as President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services; effective July 1, 2017. Mr. Ryan, who previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Bombardier's Belfast Aerostructures facility, will succeed Jean Seguin who is retiring after a very successful 36-year career with Bombardier. Mr. Ryan will report directly to Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

"I am very pleased to announce Michael's appointment to Bombardier's senior leadership team," said Mr. Bellemare. "His strong leadership skills, deep experience in the aerospace industry and track record of execution make him the right choice to lead Bombardier's Aerostructures business as we continue to transform our Company."

Michael Ryan joined Bombardier through the acquisition of Short Brothers plc in 1989, and has held a number of leadership positions including General Manager, Advanced Composites Production, General Manager, Fabrications and General Manager, Procurement for Bombardier Aerospace. In his most recent position as Vice President and General Manager of Bombardier's Belfast facility, Mr. Ryan supported the design, development and production ramp-up of some of Bombardier's largest growth programs.

Jean Seguin retires after a long and successful career with Bombardier. In addition to playing a key role in supporting the Company's turnaround plan by improving productivity and reducing costs in our Aerostructures operations, Mr. Seguin was integral in the development of many of Bombardier's most successful programs.

"Jean has been instrumental in transforming Bombardier's product portfolio and improving the efficiency of our operations," Bellemare said. "His leadership and vision has helped to position Bombardier as a world leader in both the commercial and business aircraft markets. I thank Jean for his many contributions to Bombardier, and wish him a healthy, happy and long retirement."

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Patrick Ghoche

Vice President, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 5727



