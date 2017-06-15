QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB), a leading provider of enterprise business software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that Snell Advanced Media (SAM) will deploy QAD Automation Solutions at its Newbury, United Kingdom headquarters.

SAM manufactures smart, agile media technology used in Live Production, Production, Editing Finishing, Playout Delivery and Infrastructure Image Processing, all running under enterprise-wide management and workflow automation. SAM employs more than 550 people worldwide.

SAM is implementing the QAD Enterprise Applications ERP solution and during the implementation, saw how QAD Automation Solutions could help to reduce reoccurring transaction-related errors and also the operator time taken to process those transactions, both of which were costing the company money.

QAD Automation Solutions provides shop floor data collection and label printing services directly integrated with ERP, helping manufacturers align their material logistics processes. QAD Automation Solutions will integrate seamlessly with the company's QAD ERP solution. It will enable SAM to improve accuracy and control over production, increase visibility from the shop floor to the management level and streamline crucial business processes.

"QAD Automation Solutions will save us money by reducing the number of material-handling errors," said Simon Gatt, director of operations. "Our business involves a lot of moving parts, and everything needs to be coordinated so that we can meet our customers' expectations. Linking up our ERP with our shop floor will get us the visibility we need to keep everything running smoothly and efficiently."

QAD Automation Solutions will provide SAM with a number of specific benefits, including:

Improved accuracy, efficiency and control over production

A reduction in costly parts-related errors

Increased efficiency for operators processing transactions

Management will now have real-time access to data

The automation of business processes reduces process steps and saves time

Out-of-the-box integration with its existing QAD ERP solution

"QAD Automation Solutions is a newer QAD solution, but we've seen it have great initial success at a number of companies that are similar to SAM," said J.C. Walravens, senior vice president of QAD EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). "They are a rapidly growing company that manufactures a wide range of complex products. That's a perfect place for QAD Automation Solutions to provide value."

About SAM

SAM has the vision to deliver business-transforming solutions across the media production ecosystem. Our future-ready systems enable broadcasters, content owners and service providers to evolve their business models to succeed in the consumer-driven era. We understand that it's not only about the future to get there, today's needs are also paramount; our smart, agile technology maximizes efficiency and productivity in today's rapidly changing media landscape.

About QAD The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq:QADA) (Nasdaq:QADB) is a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies. For more than 35 years, QAD has provided global manufacturing companies with QAD Enterprise Applications, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD Enterprise Applications is offered in flexible deployment models in the cloud, on-premise or in a blended environment. With QAD, customers and partners in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences industries can better align daily operations with their strategic goals to meet their vision of becoming more Effective Enterprises.

