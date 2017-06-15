Jefferies today announced that it has entered into an alliance with Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia. Under the agreement, Mandiri Sekuritas will provide equity research on companies in Indonesia which Jefferies will distribute on a co-branded basis to the firm's global base of institutional clients. Mandiri Sekuritas will also provide local equity broking services to Jefferies clients.

Mandiri Sekuritas is one of the leading local brokerage houses in Indonesia. Its longstanding strong position has been recognized by a number of prestigious awards in the industry including an award as the "Best Local Brokerage House" for seven consecutive years by Asiamoney Brokers Poll 2010-2016 and the "Best Equity Capital Market House 2016" by FinanceAsia. Mandiri Sekuritas offers a full range of services supported by the award-winning research team consisting of economics, equity research and fixed income research, covering 80% of the total market capitalization of the Indonesia Stock Exchanges (IDX).

Over the past four years, Jefferies has also formed similar alliances with leading firms in Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, The Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam to broaden the firm's equity research offering to its global client base. These alliances now include over 100 analysts covering more than 700 companies in the Asia Pacific region.

Michael Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferies Asia, commented, "As part of Jefferies ongoing effort to meet the evolving needs of our global institutional clients, we are very pleased to begin working with Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia. This alliance will strengthen Jefferies' Pan-Asia equities business and further enhance our ability to provide clients with best-in-class strategy and ideas coupled with market-leading execution and distribution."

"Continuing to meet the needs of Jefferies' global institutional client base is our top priority, and we remain committed to constantly improving and expanding the firm's longstanding equity research, sales and trading platform. Working with Mandiri Sekuritas in this alliance is just one of the ways we will continue to strengthen our Asia Pacific business," added Peter Forlenza, Global Head of Equities at Jefferies.

"Mandiri Sekuritas is excited to partner with Jefferies as we expect this new relationship will further enhance our strong business by leveraging Jefferies' global equity distribution platform. We believe this partnership will give positive impact to boost the growth of capital market in Indonesia," said Silvano Rumantir, President Director at Mandiri Sekuritas.

Not including the research alliances, Jefferies' global equity research business consists of 120 publishing analysts covering nearly 2,000 stocks from research centres in Frankfurt, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Singapore, Tokyo, Boston, Houston, Nashville, New York and San Francisco. The firm's global coverage includes Economics Strategy, Business Services, Consumer, Energy, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Industrials, Internet and Interactive Entertainment, Maritime, Media, Metals Mining, MLPs, REITs, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel Leisure and Utilities.

To learn more about Jefferies equity research capabilities or to receive Jefferies research, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Jefferies

Jefferies, the world's only independent full-service global investment banking firm focused on serving clients for over 50 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, sales, trading, research and strategy across the spectrum of equities, fixed income and foreign exchange, as well as wealth management, in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK), a diversified holding company.

About Mandiri Sekuritas

Mandiri Sekuritas, the most active local brokerage and one of the leading investment banks in Indonesia, is a subsidiary of Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. It started its operations as a stock broker company in 1991 under the name PT Merincorp Securities Indonesia before it changed into PT Mandiri Sekuritas on July 31, 2000. Mandiri Sekuritas provides a full range of Securities Underwriting, Corporate Finance, Securities Brokerage (institution, retail and online trading), Research and Investment Management (through subsidiary of PT. Mandiri Investasi) with some innovative products and proven track record. Mandiri Sekuritas is supported by first rate research capabilities (economic, equity and fixed income research), strong operational support, integrated and up-to-date IT systems, and strict and prudent risk management practices, and also the implementation of Good Corporate Governance GCG, and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) programs. For more information about Mandiri Sekuritas, please visit www.mandirisekuritas.co.id

