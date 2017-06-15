- Abstracts Report on Screening Population for PALISADE Phase 3 Clinical Trial and Current Management of Peanut Allergy -

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, announced today that it will present data during poster sessions on Tuesday, June 20, at the 2017 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, taking place June 16-21 in Helsinki.

The presentations will report clinical data from the European screening population of the PALISADE Phase 3 trial in Aimmune's AR101 program (Abstract 0371) and observations on current management and use of oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy across Western Europe (Abstract 1369). AR101 is Aimmune's investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy.

Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract 0371: Vereda A, et al., Clinical and immunologic characteristics of European patients screened for PALISADE (PeanutAllergy Oral Immunotherapy Study of AR101 for Desensitization in Children and Adults)

Poster Discussion Session 21, Immunotherapy: News from the clinic

10:30 a.m.-12:00 Eastern European Time, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Poster Discussion Zone 1, Messukeskus Helsinki

Abstract 1369: Radwan A, et al., Current Management and Use of Oral Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Across Western Europe

Thematic Poster Session 53, Risk Factors and management of food allergy

12:00-1:30 p.m. Eastern European Time, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Poster Exhibition Area, Messukeskus Helsinki

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune's first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4-17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

