

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $546 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $696 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $36.29 billion. This was up from $34.60 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $546 Mln. vs. $696 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $36.29 Bln vs. $34.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX