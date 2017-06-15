Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Deception Technology Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical would be a major contributor to the deception technology market. The growing inclination for online banking transactions both for businesses and personal needs via the web mobile devices have significantly contributed to the advanced forms of cyber-attacks, driving the need for cyber deception solutions.

The retail segment would have substantial growth and would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the retail segment can be attributed to the increased usage of internet to attract customers, leading to risks and uncertainties related with security, driving the growth of this segment.

The incidences of data breaches have been growing consistently. The breaches have not just increased in number, but also in complexity. Almost all the countries and industry segments have reported a breach in the last few years. As per the estimates, the number of global data breaches rose by more than 22% in 2014 over the previous year.

The report highlights the adoption of Deception Technology in Europe. Based on the Component, the Europe Deception Technology Market is segmented into Solutions and Services segment. Based on the Category, the services market is bifurcated into Professional Services and Managed Services segment.

The Professional Services Market Segment is segmented into Consulting, Training Education, Design and System Integration and Support and Maintenance sub segments. Based on the Deception Stack, the market is segmented into Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security and Network Security.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Deception Technology Market By Component

4. Europe Deception Technology Market By Deception Stack

5. Europe Deception Technology Market By Deployment Mode

6. Europe Deception Technology Market By Organization Size

7. Europe Deception Technology Market By Vertical

8. Country Level Analysis

9. Company Profile

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

TopSpin Security

Varmour and

Smokescreen Technologies



