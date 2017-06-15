

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.1153 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 122.40 against the yen and a 6-day low of 0.8722 against the pound, from early highs of 1.1229, 123.19 and 0.8807, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 1.0868 from an early high of 1.0899.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the greenback, 120.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the pound and 1.07 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX