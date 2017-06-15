sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,741 Euro		+0,105
+0,46 %
WKN: A2DRMF ISIN: US14575E1055 Ticker-Symbol: CK3 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CARS.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARS.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,58
23,03
15:20
22,64
23,02
15:37
15.06.2017 | 14:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Auto Advertising Annual Report 2017 - How CarGurus Beat Rivals AutoTrader and Cars.com in Traffic Surge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Auto Advertising Annual Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global car market continues to grow, with classifieds at the center of its evolution in technology and advertising. Niche search algorithms, marketing solutions for dealers and geolocation services are changing the dynamics between the seller and buyer.

The 2017 Automotive Advertising Annual addresses these shifts. In particular, we take a look at how the underdog CarGurus won the web traffic war in the U.S.; how horizontals are taking on verticals in the battle for dealerships; and ways in which auto platforms are monetizing increasingly large swathes of data.

Inside, you'll also find a sections on company innovations across the globe, the most interesting auto start-ups, and profiles of top auto classifieds by country.

We cover 30 countries and nearly 100 companies in 65 pages, which includes a mini-CIR of non-automotive content.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. How CarGurus beat rivals AutoTrader and Cars.com in traffic surge
  2. Horizontal classifieds are making major inroads in their appeal to dealers
  3. How consumers shop for cars today and the impact on classifieds
  4. The impact of a site redesign on an auto business
  5. Innovation round-up
  6. Auto start-ups
  7. Top auto classifieds by country
  8. New realtor.com, Zillow tech unveiled
  9. Important lessons for blue-collar recruitment apps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlkkpg/2017_auto


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire