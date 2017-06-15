Global Auto Advertising Annual Report 2017 - How CarGurus Beat Rivals AutoTrader and Cars.com in Traffic Surge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Auto Advertising Annual Report" report to their offering.

The global car market continues to grow, with classifieds at the center of its evolution in technology and advertising. Niche search algorithms, marketing solutions for dealers and geolocation services are changing the dynamics between the seller and buyer.

The 2017 Automotive Advertising Annual addresses these shifts. In particular, we take a look at how the underdog CarGurus won the web traffic war in the U.S.; how horizontals are taking on verticals in the battle for dealerships; and ways in which auto platforms are monetizing increasingly large swathes of data.

Inside, you'll also find a sections on company innovations across the globe, the most interesting auto start-ups, and profiles of top auto classifieds by country.

We cover 30 countries and nearly 100 companies in 65 pages, which includes a mini-CIR of non-automotive content.



Key Topics Covered:



How CarGurus beat rivals AutoTrader and Cars.com in traffic surge Horizontal classifieds are making major inroads in their appeal to dealers How consumers shop for cars today and the impact on classifieds The impact of a site redesign on an auto business Innovation round-up Auto start-ups Top auto classifieds by country New realtor.com, Zillow tech unveiled Important lessons for blue-collar recruitment apps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlkkpg/2017_auto





