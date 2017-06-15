3rd China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo Closes In Ningbo As Major Success

NINGBO, China, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo ("the Expo") has closed in Ningbo, Zhejiang, province, China, where the city signed a range of agreements and deals with Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries in trade, investment and cultural exchange, solidifying the city's status as a major hub within China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The total value of the agreements signed between Ningbo and the countries represented reached US$65 million.

300 companies from the 16 CEE countries filled 500 exhibition booths at the Expo. Some 1,200 professional buyers from 6 countries and regions, as well as 30,000 visitors attended the show. The entire sector covered by the exhibition generated deals including potential ones worth US$35 million this year. The cross-border e-commerce fair, participated by 65 exhibitors from CEE countries, yielded US$29.6 million in trade deals.

The five-day expo offered companies from the 16 CEE countries a platform to show their products and learn more about the Chinese market. "The success of this event shows that the markets of Ningbo and CEE countries are a good match. CEE countries have a lot of medium- and small-sized enterprises; it is the same in Ningbo and all of Zhejiang province. We have similar backgrounds and mutual concerns; that's why we can make it work," said Danhua Yu, director of the Expo's committee office.

Sterica Fudulea, State Secretary of Ministry of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania, visited Ningbo for the third time to attend the event, and remarked that he has been impressed by the city's growth during each trip. "Ningbo now serves as a crucial platform for offering trade links for CEE countries to China and the rest of the world. It's an amazing achievement."

About the China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo

The China-CEEC (Central & Eastern European countries) Investment and Trade Expo is a major project that was set forth in the Belgrade Guidelines, Suzhou Guidelines and Riga Guidelines for Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries. It is also the first expo that is focused on trade and investment between China and CEE countries.