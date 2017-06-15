Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Direct-to-Consumer Marketer has Consistently Paid Dividend for the Past Two Decades; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on June 16, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day before to the ex-dividend date that is by latest June 15, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on TUP. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TUP

Dividend Declared

On May 24, 2017, Tupperware announced that its board of directors declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, payable on July 06, 2017, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2017.

Tupperware's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.72%, substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield for the Consumer Goods sector of 1.73%. The Company is paying the same regular dividend spanning back to January 2014 when Tupperware's Board raised the dividend by 10%, or $0.06 per outstanding share of common stock. Tupperware has been a reliable dividend stock with the Company not missing a dividend payment in the past twenty years.

Dividend Insights

Tupperware has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7%, which reflects that it distributes approximately $0.58 for every $1.00 earned, demonstrating that the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings currently. According to analysts' estimates, Tupperware is projected to report earnings of $5.40 per share in the coming year, meaning that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its annualized dividend of $2.72, with future payout ratio expected to be at 54% of the projected earnings.

As on March 31, 2017, Tupperware had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $98.4 million and current assets worth $602.7 million on its balance sheet. Having this liquidity cushion would allow the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and pay its dividend without interruption.

About the Company

Founded in 1996, Tupperware through an independent sales force of 3.2 million people is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. The Company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. The Company, headquartered in Orlando was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005.

Recent Development for Tupperware

On April 25, 2017, Tupperware announced that Q1 2017 net sales were $554.8 million, up 6% in dollars and local currency. Emerging markets, accounting for 66% of sales, achieved a 9% increase in dollars and local currency.

For Q1 2017, Tupperware's GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share were $47.4 million and $0.93 versus $43.4 million and $0.86 in Q1 2016. The Company's adjusted, diluted earnings per share of $1.01 were $0.07 above the high-end of the February guidance range. Tupperware's total sales force of 3.2 million was up 5% on a y-o-y basis, a 4-point sequential improvement from the end of 2016, and average active sellers were down 1%, a 7-point improvement from Q4 2016.

Conclusion

Tupperware's stock is also relatively cheap with the Company's share price trading at forward earnings multiple of 14.43.

If one is considering investing in a dividend stock with high dividend yields, sustainable payout ratios, strong operating model, which is also relatively inexpensive, then Tupperware puts forward a compelling case.

Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $72.73, marginally down 0.47%. A total volume of 312.90 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 18.70% in the last three months, 30.15% in the past six months, and 31.31% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 38.22% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 16.23 and have a dividend yield of 3.74%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.67 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily