Process Excellence Network Uncovers the Secret to Business Transformation Success: Discover Why Your Business Processes Are Failing

LONDON, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch of The Business Transformation Failure Playbook

If presented with an investment proposition where the probability of the investment being successful was 40% or less, how likely would the individual be to invest? What if they were told that their investment in the proposition had a 90% chance of succeeding, would they invest then?

The current business world is more disruptive and tempestuous than it's ever been; organisational leaders are requiring more innovation, more efficiency and more productivity. They are driving their companies to be the greatest, not just "great".

The Business Transformation Failure Playbook, published by The Process Excellence Network, reveals key reasons why 60% of more than 200 process professionals noted that their company's business transformation failed. The playbook discloses fundamental takeaways, about why companies' business transformation fails and what can be done to ensure success.

"It sounds cliché and redundant, but it is imperative that senior leadership be very clear, consistent and persistent in their words and actions ...Don't let systems control the work. Focus on business objectives and outcomes." The reality is without a clear tone at the top transformation results in a failed effort, The Business Transformation Playbook highlights that 70% of survey respondent noted that the main factor most likely to result in successful business transformation projects was senior management leadership.

The eBook relays several key factors which will allow process professionals to truly transform their company by learning from failure. The insight available will allow organisations to effectively monitor, innovate and plan their company's future and increase their success rate tremendously. Those that shy away from failure and it potential to help their business change will struggle to set the foundations for true business transformation.

The eBook can be found here: http://www.performanceexcellenceeurope.com/BTF

About: Europe's #1 conference for process and operational leadership community, Process Excellence Europe, returns on 23-25 October 2017 with over 70 process practitioners signed up to speak about the challenges and opportunities surrounding change, innovation and sustainability for the internal and external customer.



Press are invited to attend Process Excellence Europe, if you're interested in a complimentary press pass please email:

Shannon Macaulay

Process Excellence Network - A Division of IQPC

+44(0)207-036-1324

Shannon.Macaulay@iqpc.co.uk

