

15 June 2017



Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.



Tom Corcoran



Company Secretary



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Eamonn Rothwell



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial Notification Amendment



Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ICG Unit



ISIN: IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options granted under the Irish Continental Group plc Share Option Plan.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | €2.132 | 35,000 | +----------+-----------+



d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price



N/A



e) Date of the transaction



12 June 2017



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BLP59W1R38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX