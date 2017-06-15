SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Spindle, Inc. (OTCQB: SPDL) ("Spindle" or the "Company"), dba CATALYST Commerce Solutions, an emerging provider of integrated marketing and commerce solutions, today announced the launch of the CATALYST Marketing System. (www.CATALYSTMarketingSystem.com). The platform has been further enhanced through integrating the Company's customized CATALYST software with solution providers, the CATALYST Gateway, and its recently acquired software from CoverCake.

The CATALYST Marketing System (CMS) enables small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) an ability to manage their business from one central hub. A fully integrated marketing and ecommerce platform, it affords merchants the ability to drive more transactions @ The Point of Interest™ through social media, customizable responsive websites, and Spindle's soon to be released consumer facing marketplace. The CATALYST Gateway encompasses the payments system and structure to manage various integrated marketing solutions. SMBs will now have the power to tap into Big Data in order to maximize monetization of their products, while also leveraging service offerings in unique and increasingly profitable ways with CATALYST.

Merchants will further have the ability through utilization of the CATALYST Marketing System to mine social media data and create curated content posts in order to drive consumer attention from their initial impression and through our unique purchasing process. The CATALYST packages are affordably priced in order to maximize return on investment by providing SMBs an accessible platform which maximizes user engagement scenarios foundational to drive more business. With packages ranging from $200-$1000 per month and an array of capabilities, the CMS rivals higher priced marketing solutions that are less robust.

Spindle EVP & CATALYST, GM Antone Biondo, stated, "We believe the CATALYST Marketing System is emblematic of the high quality solutions that our company will become known for delivering. The CATALYST Marketing System will be marketed directly to merchants through our direct sales efforts, in addition to a number of sales organizations expected to license our platform. Recent proprietary enhancements, along with strategic partner integrations, have enabled us to create a truly sophisticated and mutually beneficial merchant facing solution set for the SMB market.

CMS is the result of a collaborative effort between our CATALYST programming and operations team leveraging our strong industry expertise in payments with marketing industry experts such as advisory board member Brian Sathianathan. We have honed our approach to benefit SMBs in specific verticals that are looking to increase their profitability while driving down the hard and soft costs that affect the management of their day to day business. CMS is a truly enterprise level solution that has the ability to improve merchants' day to day operations, while delivering a consistent return on investment."

The Company has already commenced working with various merchants in order to board new business on the CATALYST Marketing System. Together, the Company's CATALYST Gateway, CATALYST Marketing System, CATALYST Team Sports and soon to be released CATALYST CRM and marketplace, are core components of an expanding proprietary solution set to deliver a unique ecosystem to the market.

About Spindle

Spindle is an innovator of merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions focused on the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) market. It is focused on payment processing services and integrating value-added capabilities that enhance merchant revenue and increase consumer loyalty, experience, and stickiness. Spindle is taking a unique approach to orchestrating commerce transactions of all types by leveraging best-in-class technology, multiple solutions for vertical markets, and a deeply experienced payments management team to define and drive the way commerce transactions will be performed in the future. This commerce experience will be independent of mechanism, unifying a consumer's experience across all platforms (mobile, browser, kiosk, etc.), taking today's solutions to a new level via technology integrations and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.spindle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Peyton Jackson

Executive Vice President

Spindle, Inc.

703-780-4401

pjackson@spindle.com



