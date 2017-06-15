

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a series of changes to its senior leadership ranks. All of the changes are effective July 1 unless otherwise noted. Michel Khalaf will become President of the U.S. Business while retaining his role as President of EMEA.



Khalaf joined MetLife in 2010 through the company's acquisition of Alico and has been President of EMEA since November 2011.



With Khalaf relocating to New York, MetLife Senior Vice President Eric Clurfain will oversee the EMEA business in region and continue to report to Khalaf.



Maria Morris, who most recently has been Interim Head of the U.S. Business in addition to Head of Global Employee Benefits, will retire from MetLife this fall after 33 years at the company.



While retaining his current duties as MetLife's Head of Global Technology and Operations, Marty Lippert will assume responsibility for MetLife Holdings, which contains the closed-block business of the company's former U.S. Retail segment. Senior Vice President Frank Cassandra, who manages the MetLife Holdings segment, will report to Lippert.



MetLife's Chief Risk Officer, Stan Talbi, will retire at the end of August after 43 years of service to the company.



Ramy Tadros will join MetLife in September as the company's new Chief Risk Officer. Given the increasing importance of the risk function to the operation of financial services companies, the Chief Risk Officer position is being elevated to the Executive Group.



Tadros will be joining MetLife from Oliver Wyman, where he is a partner, Global Head of Insurance, and member of the firm's operating committee. Tadros has more than 19 years of experience in the insurance industry across strategy, distribution, product, risk and finance.



