

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Thursday amid frustration at the pace of declines in U.S. inventories and expectations the global supply glut will last into 2018.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 27 cents at $44.46 a barrel, the lowest since November.



Yesterday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic crude supplies fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended June 9. Analysts were looking for a larger drawdown.



Also, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate between 1% and 1.25% and will start 'gradual' shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet this year.



The Bank of England decided to leave the record low interest rate unchanged, in a split vote, as more policymakers sought a rate hike.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-3 to hold the interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent but unanimously voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.



