NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- American Energy Partners, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: XFUL), a diversified energy company, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"The opportunity to launch a corporate communications campaign with NNW is on par with the recent restructuring of our corporation and the desire to convey this exciting new strategy to the investment community," states American Energy Partners CEO Brad Domitrovitsch. "As we sharpen our focus on the convergence energy production, water and technology, we are pleased to partner with NNW to achieve greater market visibility and transparency."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with American Energy Partners, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"We look forward to working with Brad and his team to identify and execute communication strategies that best suit the Company's mission to become a leading diversified energy company to the industrial, energy and government sectors," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW.

About Converde Energy USA, Inc. (XFUL)

XFUL, d/b/a American Energy Partners Inc., and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

Hydration Corporation of PA, LLC ("HCPA") is engaged in the businesses of water exploration, water augmentation, and the treatment of impacted waters. Notably, its intellectual property delivers one of the highest energy yields from a broad range of water-bearing assets, with one of the lowest capital expenditures of any other known water processes. American Energy Solutions, LLC provides treatment technologies that contribute to HCPA's business model of low-cost treatment and distribution. As a provider of design, this subsidiary is capable of repeatable and synergistic services across the value chain. Gilbert Oil & Gas Company is leveraging broad industry valuation experience to source drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It is positioned to become a strong customer of XFUL's other subsidiaries while providing them with the foundation to attract other customers and enter new markets.

For additional information, visit: http://americanenergy-inc.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

