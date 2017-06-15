LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Health Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK: HADV) (Hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "HADV") announces that on June 14, 2017, Health Advance Inc. (the "Company") sent written notice to Micro Medtech, Ltd., a foreign limited liability company held in Federated States of Micronesia, existing as a foreign corporation in the State of Colorado, United States ("MMT") to terminate the license agreement dated February 28, 2017 and entered into on March 5, 2017 (the "License Agreement") to acquire exclusive licensing rights in North America to cebidiofen and polyoxyfen, two patent-pending, product formulations for pharmaceutical foods made from ibuprofen and botanical extract blends containing cannabidiol, mitragyna speciose, and kava. Pursuant to the terms of the License Agreement, the License Agreement may be cancelled by providing ninety (90) days written notice to MMT. Accordingly, the License Agreement shall terminate on September 12, 2017.

On June 14, 2017, a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2017 (the "June 14 10-Q") was filed on behalf of the Company with the signature of Gregory Shusterman, an individual claiming to be Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Shusterman is not an officer, director, or employee of the Company, does not have access to the Company's internal financial statements, and had no authority or authorization to file the June 14 10-Q on behalf of the Company. Further, Mr. Shusterman did not consult with or receive approval or authorization from the Company's independent auditor to file the June 14 10-Q. That same day, the Company was made aware of this improper filing and is notifying shareholders and the public to not rely on the June 14 10-Q, which has incorrect information, financial statements and exhibits. The Company is still compiling the financial statements for the quarter ended January 31, 2017 and intends to file a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2017 once the financial statements have been completed and the Company's independent auditor has had a chance to review them.

