NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF), a client of NNW that is leveraging seven years of development to create powerful technologies that mitigate security risks by detecting concealed weapons via novel radar technology.

The publication, entitled, "Fighting Terror: Innovative Companies Take Aim at Fresh Solutions for Global Defense," discusses innovative, alternative solutions being brought to market by companies on a mission to help solve the world's security problems.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/fighting-terror-innovative-companies-take-aim-fresh-solutions-global-defense/

"Engaged in creating powerful solutions that minimize security risks, Patriot One employs novel radar technology for the detection of concealed weapons. The company's disruptive PATSCAN technology, the first system of its kind and the next-generation version of the company's award-winning NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution, is an innovative cognitive microwave radar system designed to instantly detect concealed weapons--even on moving targets.

"PATSCAN identifies individuals who are carrying weapons--including guns, knives or suicide vests--by analyzing metal content and then relating that content to a database of known weapon signatures. The system's detection is real-time and fully computer-based, and because the solution is small, it can be covertly placed in doorways or hallways as a preventative measure against attacks in public places, such as stadiums, concert venues, schools, airports and more.

"Unlike other weapons detection technology on the market, with Patriot One's products, subject compliance ceases to be an issue, since individuals don't know they are being scanned. Additionally, privacy concerns are eliminated since the solution does not generate an image of those it scans. Wherever PATSCAN is deployed, security personnel are automatically alerted if an active threat enters the premises, and the system has an impressive overall accuracy rate of 93 percent."

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc.

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning Patriot One Technologies™ NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe.

For more information, visit: https://patriot1tech.com

