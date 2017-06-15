Global Pet Oral Care Products Market, 2022 - Market Expected to Reach USD 846.4 Million - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pet oral care products market will increase at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022 to $2,212.2 million by 2022, driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness among pet owners about their pet's health, and increasing pet insurance

The periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition in cats and dogs. This disease can lead to serious health concerns ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. Approximately, 70% of cats and 80% of dogs develop some form of periodontal disease by the time they're 3 years old, according to AVMA. However, pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of their pets' teeth and mouths as part of overall animal health, and are looking for effective product solutions from the pet industry to help them maintain their furry companion's oral health.

Regular vet check-ups and preventative home care can improve pet oral health. There's always daily tooth brushing, and the AVMA and other organizations, as well as individual veterinarians, provide tutorials and encouragement that focuses on just tooth brushing. However, according to a DSM pet owner survey, only 16% of dog owners clean their pets' teeth every day, driving the need for pet products that provide a more complete approach to oral care, and this need has given rise to products such as dental treats, water additives, dental wipes, and breath fresheners among others.

In addition, premiumization of pet care market, rising disposable income, and westernization in developing nations further drives the global pet oral care products market. However, high cost of some pet oral care products, lack of awareness about pet' health in developing nations, and cultural & regulatory challenges hinders the growth of market to some extent.



