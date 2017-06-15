VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: OK) (the "Company" or "OK2") is pleased to announce the confirmation of a mineralized porphyry body at the Central Zone as the result of the completion of the first three reverse circulation (RC) drill holes on the Pyramid Cu/Au project at the northern tip of BC's "Golden Triangle".

The 2017 reconnaissance (RC) drill program commenced on June 2nd, with the initial three holes targeting the previously undrilled Central Zone. The Central Zone, located 3.5km ENE of the West Zone is an area with little outcrop defined by anomalous soil geochemistry up to 975 ppm Cu in addition to favourable IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies. Geologically, the Central Zone is believed to represent a diorite porphyry body responsible for the epithermal style mineralization at the East Zone which returned values up to 11.5 g/t Au (News Release Oct 21, 2014). IP geophysics indicates a shallow 1km long NW trending chargeability anomaly that increases in width at depth.

PY-17-01 (155.45m) was collared in a chargeability low to the west of the anomalous chargeability trend and PY-17-02 (100.59m) and PY-17-03 (163.07m), were drilled 460m apart within the chargeability high. All three drill holes intersected propylitic alteration with PY-17-02 and PY-17-03 intersecting regions of quartz sericite porphyry (QSP) alteration overprints. All drill holes intersected sulfide mineralization including pyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite. Visual estimates range up to 10% total sulfide in portions of PY-17-03, where intense QSP alteration includes feldspar veins containing mineralized quartz vein clasts. Copper mineralization occurs as both disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite.

The rock chip samples will be shipped to ISO certified SGS Canada Minerals in Burnaby, B.C for preparation and analysis and based on positive results; deeper follow up diamond drilling could be included in OK2's August diamond drill program.

Mike Devji, CEO states: "This is an excellent start to the first regional exploration project at Pyramid. The RC drilling is designed to identify targets for diamond drilling of the program, and these first three holes have met all our expectations of the Central Zone. We look forward to updating the market with the results."

ABOUT OK2 Minerals Ltd.

OK2 Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects, the Pyramid Project and the Kinskuch Project, both located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the "Golden Triangle".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF OK2 MINERALS LTD.

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. George Cavey, P.Geo, Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Analytical procedures are summarized in the Oct 21, 2014 news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

OK2 Minerals Ltd.

Mike Devji

(604) 258-8666

mike.devji@ok2minerals.com

www.ok2minerals.com



Investor Relations

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730 (toll-free)

ok@kincommunications.com



