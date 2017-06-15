VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Taku Gold Corp. (CSE: TAK)(CSE: TAK.CN)(CNSX: TAK) ("Taku") wishes to announce that it is contemplating a certain mineral property acquisition (the "Acquisition") in the White Gold area of the Yukon from an arm's length party, Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GPY) (the "Vendor"). In conjunction with the transaction the Vendor intends to invest in Taku, subject to the successful execution of the Acquisition. In order to accommodate this transaction, Taku will be increasing its recently announced non-brokered private placement (Taku Press Release - April 26, 2017) to $1.7 Million.

About Taku Gold Corp.

Taku Gold Corp. (http://www.takugold.com) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Canada with a particular emphasis on the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory and the Tagish Lake region of Northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board,

Zachery Dingsdale, CEO and President

Taku Gold Corp.

Follow Taku Gold On:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/takugold

Twitter: http://twitter.com/takugoldcorp

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TakuGold

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/takugold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by the Company from time to time with securities regulators. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

Shares Issued 18,306,514

Contacts:

Taku Gold Corp.

Zachery Dingsdale

President and CEO

1-905-269-0797

zak@takugold.com

www.takugold.com



