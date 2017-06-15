ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RDS) ("Radisson") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement totalling $483,000.

The company raised a gross proceed of $ 483,000 through the issuance of 292,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 and 2,562,500 hard units (the "Unit") at a price of $0.16. Each Unit consists of one class A share of the share capital of Radisson and one half-share purchase warrant ("1/2 Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles its holder thereof to purchase one class A share at a price of $0.22 for a period of 18 months following the closing date. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, the securities issued under this private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 15, 2017.

Consequent to the closing of this private placement a tranche of 625,000 units was issued to SIDEX, s.e.c. for a subscription totalling $ 100,000 under the "2017 Field Action" program.

One director of the corporation made contribution to the private placement for a total amount of $30,000 representing 120,000 flow-through shares.

In connection with this closing, Radisson paid an amount of $ 7,700 in finder's fee and issued 35,000 finder's warrants entitling the holder thereof to acquire one class A share of the share capital of Radisson at $0.22 for a period of 18 months following the closing date.

The closing of this private placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

As a result of the private placement, there are currently 110,448,857 class A shares of Radisson issued and outstanding.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O'Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson's main asset. The former O'Brien Mine, is considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

