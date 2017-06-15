According to Deloitte's annual "Resources 2017 Study - Energy Management: Sustainability & Progress," grid parity, driven by technological advances and plunging prices, has allowed consumers and businesses to choose clean energy over more traditional fossil-fuel options, with increasing solar use being most consumers' top priority.

Despite both overt and covert hostility to renewable energy at the federal level, a recent study found 37% of consumers say "increasing the use of solar power" is their No. 1 priority.

According to Deloitte's annual "Resources 2017 Study - Energy Management: Sustainability & Progress," grid parity, driven by technological advances and plunging prices, has allowed consumers and businesses to choose clean energy over more traditional fossil-fuel options.

"The demand for clean energy has passed the point of no return," said Marlene Motyka, U.S. and global renewable energy leader and principal, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. "It is not only political anymore. It is an economic issue. Green energy no longer solely means environmental concerns - 'green energy' also means the dollars that can be saved by investing in wind, solar and other clean energy sources."

The report finds 63% of consumers ...

